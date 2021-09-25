CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 DIY Gossip Girl Reboot Costume Ideas For Your Most Fashionable Friends

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the late 2000s, Gossip Girl dictated the style of a whole generation, and now the 2021 reboot is doing the same with even more effortlessly cool fashions. But of course, most fans of the show probably won’t be spending thousands of dollars to procure the fresh-off-the-runway couture pieces that the Constance Billard students strut in around New York City. That’s alright, though, because the perfect excuse to channel your inner Julien Calloway or Max Wolfe is almost here: Halloween. Don’t worry about emptying your wallet, because these DIY Gossip Girl reboot group Halloween costumes will help you bring Upper East Side style on a Brooklyn budget.

upbeacon.com

Spotted on the steps of the Met: Gossip Girl falling from glory

Hey Pilots, Brie Haro here, and it’s no secret that the reboot of the infamous and nostalgic teen drama, Gossip Girl, is lackluster, to say the least. Don’t get me wrong, the original Gossip Girl did tire out the same plotlines of “battle between the besties”, love triangles and overly mature 15 and 16-year-olds throughout the later seasons, but the character arcs are what kept viewers engaged until the end, and this time, are the reason this rendition is much harder to watch.
TV SERIES

