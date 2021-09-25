9 DIY Gossip Girl Reboot Costume Ideas For Your Most Fashionable Friends

Back in the late 2000s, Gossip Girl dictated the style of a whole generation, and now the 2021 reboot is doing the same with even more effortlessly cool fashions. But of course, most fans of the show probably won’t be spending thousands of dollars to procure the fresh-off-the-runway couture pieces that the Constance Billard students strut in around New York City. That’s alright, though, because the perfect excuse to channel your inner Julien Calloway or Max Wolfe is almost here: Halloween. Don’t worry about emptying your wallet, because these DIY Gossip Girl reboot group Halloween costumes will help you bring Upper East Side style on a Brooklyn budget.