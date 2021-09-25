CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitwell, TN

Whitwell Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

WHITWELL, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0c7o6n1T00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Whitwell

(WHITWELL, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitwell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
