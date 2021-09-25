Can We Stop With the Britney Spears Documentaries Already?

Britney Spears’s father is reportedly being investigated by the police over claims he secretly monitored her communications and recorded her conversations.Last week, a new documentary from The New York Times titled Controlling Britney Spears claimed that Jamie Spears was in charge of a surveillance set up that tracked his daughter’s messages and calls, as well as secretly recorded the singer’s interactions in her bedroom.In response, Britney’s lawyer accused Jamie of “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy”, and called for his immediate removal from her conservatorship.While Jamie has insisted that his daughter knew about the recordings, Deadline...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO