Can We Stop With the Britney Spears Documentaries Already?
On Friday, Hulu will release Controlling Britney Spears, the follow-up to the massively popular Framing Britney Spears documentary that debuted back in February. Just four days later, on Sept. 28, Netflix will answer with a Britney doc of its own, Britney Vs. Spears. These, of course, both come in the wake of Britney Spears: Fighting for Freedom and the BBC documentary The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship.www.wiltonbulletin.com
Comments / 0