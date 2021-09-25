CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can We Stop With the Britney Spears Documentaries Already?

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Hulu will release Controlling Britney Spears, the follow-up to the massively popular Framing Britney Spears documentary that debuted back in February. Just four days later, on Sept. 28, Netflix will answer with a Britney doc of its own, Britney Vs. Spears. These, of course, both come in the wake of Britney Spears: Fighting for Freedom and the BBC documentary The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship.

The Independent

Britney Spears’s father Jamie ‘faces FBI investigation’ after allegedly recording singer’s conversations

Britney Spears’s father is reportedly being investigated by the police over claims he secretly monitored her communications and recorded her conversations.Last week, a new documentary from The New York Times titled Controlling Britney Spears claimed that Jamie Spears was in charge of a surveillance set up that tracked his daughter’s messages and calls, as well as secretly recorded the singer’s interactions in her bedroom.In response, Britney’s lawyer accused Jamie of “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy”, and called for his immediate removal from her conservatorship.While Jamie has insisted that his daughter knew about the recordings, Deadline...
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
enstarz.com

Is Lady Gaga Sick? Singer Sparks Major Concern Due to Worrying Appearance

Is Lady Gaga facing major problems with her health?. Lady Gaga recently flaunted her looks at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala over the weekend. She even brought life to the star-studded event by offering an exceptional musical performance to the crowd. This year's event focuses on promoting arts,...
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
Audacy

Baring it all and buying a house: Britney Spears is celebrating since Jamie Spears' suspension

Amidst the announcement of Jamie Spears’ removal from Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, the global superstar took to Instagram to celebrate her freedom….and there is nothing more freeing than foregoing pants. On Thursday evening, Brit flaunted her newfound independence, sharing photos of herself completely stripped down. While posing naked, Spears covered...
Fox News

Amanda Bynes steps out with fiancé in rare sighting as fans bring attention to her conservatorship

Amanda Bynes stepped out in a rare sighting with her fiancé Paul Michael on Thursday for a romantic walk in West Hollywood, Calif. The former child actress, 35, who has remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was spotted wearing a sparkly ring on her wedding ring finger. In photos obtained by Fox News, Bynes' long, dark hair falls past her chest. She opted for comfort with an oversized shirtdress, paired with black sunglasses and sneakers.
drurymirror.org

Free Britney: What exactly does that mean?

Singer Britney Spears has gotten media attention recently over the controversial conservatorship her father, Jamie Spears, has over her. This conservatorship started in February of 2008 following the star’s public breakdown. The conservatorship has given Jamie Spears control over his daughter’s career and personal life for the last 13 years. She needed permission from Jamie to sign contracts, tour, leave her house or even spend any of her money. The arrangement was made so that Britney was no longer her own person.
wiltonbulletin.com

The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for October

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. A prequel to The Sopranos, this new film — via longtime series director Alan Taylor and series creator David Chase — charts a young Anthony Soprano and the relationship he has with his “uncle” (and mentor) Dickie Moltisanti. (HBO Max/theaters, 10/1)
TMZ.com

'Free Britney' Supporters Plan to Rally for Amanda Bynes Next

Now that it appears Britney Spears will probably not be living under a conservatorship by year's end, members of the #FreeBritney movement say their focus will shift to the second-most famous conservatee ... Amanda Bynes. TMZ spoke with several "Free Britney" supporters this week as they held a rally for...
KTLA

Britney Spears’ lawyers say their scrutiny of her father is just starting after he was removed as conservator

Britney Spears and her attorney successfully drove her father from the conservatorship that has run the singer’s life and controlled her money, but they say they are not done scrutinizing him and the actions he took over the past 13 years. After a Los Angeles Superior Court judge suspended James Spears as conservator, attorney Mathew Rosengart […]
