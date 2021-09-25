CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois Game Today: Illinois vs Purdue injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

By Rees Woodcock
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Throughout the week, betting odds have shifted all around the sports world. Here are the updated odds and information for the Illinois vs. Purdue game. This is probably the healthiest the Illini have been this season and will be for the rest of the year. Brandon Peters is going to get his second full game under center. Jafar Armstrong and Brian Hightower are both getting healthier and are starting to suit up for more snaps.

writingillini.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Thread!

Sorry for the delay today folks. Purdue and Illinois just kicked off and Purdue is driving to take an early lead. Game currently airing on BTN. We heard just before the start of the game that King Doerue would not be dressed for this game. Joining Harvath in the running back corps injured list. Illinois also had a running back and defensive back not make the trip. No word on why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ohio State fans will roll over laughing at Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes fans will not like hearing former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit speaking positively about Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh. When it comes to Ohio State Buckeyes fans, they love it when they play the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has not defeated Ohio State since 2011, and they were blown out in the past two meetings. But if 2021 has shown us anything, this is not your same Wolverines football program.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Maryland State
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team. It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 5

In case it wasn't already abundantly clear in September, the first college football Saturday in October showed that everyone else is fighting for third place behind Alabama and Georgia. AP No. 1 Alabama jumped out to an early 35-0 lead over No. 12 Ole Miss before cruising to a 42-21...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Peters
saturdaytradition.com

Missouri fan's sign perfectly sums up team's performance vs. Tennessee

Missouri fans entered Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon filled with hope and confidence. The Tigers were a 3-point favorite over visiting Tennessee and were scoring an average of 38 points per game. Well, it didn’t take long for the fun to stop, and the fans weren’t shy about expressing their...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue#Fubo Tv#Live Tv#Tv Channel#Illinois Game#Wynnbet
CBS Sports

How to watch Northern Illinois vs. Maine: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Maine Black Bears can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. They will square off against the Northern Illinois Huskies on the road at 2:30 p.m. ET at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Maine should still be riding high after a win, while the Huskies will be looking to get back in the win column.
ILLINOIS STATE
On3.com

AP top 25 poll released following Week 5

One thing is for sure after Week 5 of the college football season — new teams are emerging in the playoff picture. While Alabama and Georgia each quashed upstart teams in the SEC on Saturday, across the rest of the college football landscape, other teams are emerging as serious contenders to crash the CFP party.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football rankings 2021: Projected Week 6 AP Top 25 after Notre Dame, Oregon lose, Alabama and Georgia dominate

What will the college football rankings for the AP Top 25 look like after Week 5 with Notre Dame and Oregon losing while Alabama and Georgia dominated ranked teams?. Another week in the 2021 season, another Saturday in which the college football rankings look like they don’t mean a darn thing. After six ranked teams lost last week, they were dropping like flies again in Week 5, most notably with No. 3 Oregon falling on the road against Stanford and No. 9 Notre Dame losing at home to a Group of 5 team in Cincinnati.
ALABAMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Ohio State vs. Tulsa: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, football game odds

It’s not often a team is excited when it has to go against No. 9 Ohio State, but the worst time to face the Buckeyes is probably when they are coming off a loss. Last week’s 35-28 home loss to Oregon marked the first regular-season defeat for coach Ryan Day and the first regular-season loss for the program at all since being shocked by Purdue 49-20 in 2018. That Buckeyes team would respond by winning 19 straight games over the next one-and-a-half seasons.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Washington State Punter Just Pulled Off the Hail Mary of Punting: VIDEO

College football is great because you never know what will happen. Washington State’s punter might have saved his job today. Usually, when a punt gets blocked, the defense is going to come out on top. However, Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich III (great name) along with edge player Ron Stone Jr. flipped the script on California. Despite making a great play on special teams, the Bears were not rewarded for it.
WASHINGTON STATE
Kansas City Star

No. 3 Oregon takes opportunistic defense into Stanford

No. 3 Oregon has thrived early this season by capitalizing on quarterback mistakes. Stanford QB Tanner McKee has done an impressive job avoiding them in his first year as a starter. When the Ducks travel to take on the Cardinal on Saturday, which of those trends continues could help determine...
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Saturday Night’s Win

After two-straight near misses against ranked opponents, Nebraska dominated Northwestern on Saturday night. It was an encouraging performance for the Huskers and head coach Scott Frost. Nebraska jumped on the outmanned Wildcats right from the start, building a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. The Huskers later led 35-7 at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

154K+
Followers
346K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy