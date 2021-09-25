CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willows, CA

Willows Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

WILLOWS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0c7o5ApT00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

