Willows Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WILLOWS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 27
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
