Take a look. We should do something like this.

A Guide on How to Implement Computational Transparency. Data science can appear daunting to the many public consumers who are not familiar with statistics or how algorithms function. These blind spots can leave end users uncertain about how the process works or whether the presented information is biased. The development of standardized computational analysis will help add transparency to a technical process not readily understood by the preponderance of its consumers. Currently, various organizations publish dashboards, statistics, and charts displaying data that is not presented in a standardized format or with methods that the average client can understand. Transparency is needed so that consumers can understand where the data came from, what kind of data it is, and how the data was aggregated to achieve the displayed results. There are many ways to manipulate data or display it incorrectly; these issues may result from the data scientist’s inability, inexperience, or disinterest due to a lack of standards to enforce such rigor.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO