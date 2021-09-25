Thought Lost, Banksy's "Spy Booth" Returns ... As Bricks
The great thing about Banksy’s art is that it can appear almost anywhere, from the wall of a gallery to a wall in the middle of nowhere. But Banksy’s painting with a built-in paper shredder isn’t the only one that’s more than a little ephemeral. Consider 2014’s Spy Booth, consisting of three espionage-minded figures on either side of a phone booth in Cheltenham. Given its interaction with the environment around it, its distinctive sense of humor and its criticism of governmental surveillance, the painting quickly clicked with viewers.www.wiltonbulletin.com
