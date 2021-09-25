CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WW2 Salt Tablets

 8 days ago

During WW2 we were given salt tablets to replace the salt we lost through sweat. This was the message we received. In one of the outfits I was in during the war, it was determined some of the men were not following the "take your salt". From that point on, as long as I was in that company, one day each week we had to go by the lister bag with our canteen. One of the officers was standing near the lister bag and gave each man a salt tablet and recorded on a chart that each man had indeed had his salt. Later on, we learned that those salt tablets were really not justified.

