HAYS - The Fort Hays men's soccer team fell short on its home field against Harding University on Saturday by a score of 2-1. The Tigers tied the match late in the second half only to see Harding score on a fast break with less than two minutes left. The Tigers suffered their first conference loss and fall to 5-3-1 overall (2-1 GAC), while Harding picked up its first win of the season.

HAYS, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO