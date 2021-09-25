Weather Forecast For Waterford
WATERFORD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
