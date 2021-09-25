CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers' Casey Mize: Solid in brief outing

 8 days ago

Mize didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Royals, allowing one run on two hits over three innings. He struck out three. Detroit is limiting the innings of the younger members of its rotation down the stretch, and as a result Mize hasn't worked more than three innings in any of his four September starts. The 24-year-old has a 4.09 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB through 11 innings on the month, and he should get one more outing in 2021 next week in Minnesota.

Detroit Tigers (75-82, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (70-87, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (7-8, 3.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (8-8, 3.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -179, Tigers +152; over/under is 9 runs.
Tigers' Casey Mize: Wednesday's game postponed

Mize and the Tigers won't play Wednesday against the White Sox after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Although Mize was slated to start Wednesday's series finale against the White Sox, he'll now take the mound in Friday's series opener against Kansas City, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. Across his last five starts, the right-hander has recorded a 3.32 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 19 innings.
Tigers' 4-game win streak snapped in Casey Mize's last home start of season

Detroit – Casey Mize, almost quietly, certainly without much fanfare, has put together a most solid rookie season. He made his penultimate start of the season Friday, going the first three innings in the Tigers’ 3-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. He will finish his season next week in Minnesota.
Tigers vs. Royals Preview: Casey Mize on the mound for the home stretch

There are only 10 more games remaining in the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season heading into this weekend’s three-game series with fellow American League Central Division foe the Kansas City Royals in Detroit. While the imminent end of the schedule brings a bit of sadness to teams outside of the playoff hunt, the culmination of this summer’s campaign is ending on a high note for the Motor City Kitties.
Mize settles, ends rookie season with flourish

MINNEAPOLIS -- Casey Mize had 30 starts this season to build a routine, one outing to the next. As he walked into the dugout and received his end-of-outing handshake from manager A.J. Hinch after his fourth inning in Wednesday night's 5-2 loss to the Twins at Target Field, his routine was over.
Mize loses his final start of the season as Tigers fall again to the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers losing streak is up to four games after falling to the Minnesota Twins 5-2 last night. Starter Casey Mize was charged with the loss in his final outing of the season. Detroit sends Tarik Skubal to the mound against Twins pitcher Joe...
Detroit Tigers wrap up Casey Mize's final start with little run support in 5-2 loss

MINNEAPOLIS — Casey Mize didn't start his season finale the way he would have liked. The rookie gave up three singles and a three-run home run before a mound visit from Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter sparked his recovery in a rocky 31-pitch first inning. But Mize found his groove the rest of the way, so manager AJ Hinch rewarded him with a fist bump — not a handshake — after the third frame.
Tigers' Casey Mize ends encouraging rookie year with 5-2 loss against Twins

Minneapolis — Not bad for a guy who very nearly didn’t make the squad out of spring training. Casey Mize put a bow on a 30-start rookie season Wednesday night, going four innings in the Tigers' 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. He retired 12 of the last 13 hitters he faced after a rough first inning and ended his year by blowing a 95-mph fastball past Jake Cave.
Michael Pineda faces Casey Mize as Twins, Tigers continue series at Target Field

Michael Pineda takes the ball tonight as the Twins and Tigers resume their three-game series at Target Field (6:40 p.m., BSN). Pineda has put together a respectable season, despite injuries; he's 8-8 with a 3.73 on a team that is 17 games below .500. Casey Mize (7-8, 3.63) starts for...
Giolito solid, Moncada HR, Chisox top Tigers, 6th win in row

CHICAGO -- — Lucas Giolito tuned up for the playoffs with a solid start, Yoán Moncada hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. The AL Central champion White Sox are...
Will Dallas Keuchel work out of the bullpen during the postseason for the Chicago White Sox?

Dallas Keuchel is ready to contribute in any fashion this postseason for the Chicago White Sox. He pitched in a rare relief role in Saturday’s 5-4 victory against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three runs in two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen. Could Keuchel possibly be a reliever this postseason? “Obviously I’d like for that seventh inning to go a little bit different,” he said. “Two ...
The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
All it cost the New York Mets to pick up Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in July was an injured veteran reliever, Tommy Hunter, and a minor league catcher none of us were familiar with. Since joining the Mets, Hill has performed close to what I think everyone...
College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
