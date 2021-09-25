Tigers' Casey Mize: Solid in brief outing

Mize didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Royals, allowing one run on two hits over three innings. He struck out three. Detroit is limiting the innings of the younger members of its rotation down the stretch, and as a result Mize hasn't worked more than three innings in any of his four September starts. The 24-year-old has a 4.09 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB through 11 innings on the month, and he should get one more outing in 2021 next week in Minnesota.