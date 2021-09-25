CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Union

Union (KY) Weather Channel
Union (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

UNION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0c7o4guo00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

