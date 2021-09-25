CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Newsroom: The truth about voter fraud

By Craig Brown
Columbian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you believe in Superman? Bigfoot? The Tooth Fairy?. Of course not. They are all fictional and fun (although there are a few Bigfoot believers). Also fictional, but not fun: A persistent claim by some people that somehow the results of the November 2020 general election were stolen, manipulated or fraudulent. In fact, a group of these folks — including local congressional candidate Joe Kent — have sued Clark County and some other Washington counties alleging ballots were flipped, added or subtracted, and that elections officials purposefully engaged in wrongful acts.

Duane Brumfiel
8d ago

what a delusional article, so the writer here believes there was absolutely no fraud in the 2020 election but has spent the last 4 yrs supporting the demtards repeated and constant fraud investigations of the 2016 elections, unbelievable.

