From the Newsroom: The truth about voter fraud

Do you believe in Superman? Bigfoot? The Tooth Fairy?. Of course not. They are all fictional and fun (although there are a few Bigfoot believers). Also fictional, but not fun: A persistent claim by some people that somehow the results of the November 2020 general election were stolen, manipulated or fraudulent. In fact, a group of these folks — including local congressional candidate Joe Kent — have sued Clark County and some other Washington counties alleging ballots were flipped, added or subtracted, and that elections officials purposefully engaged in wrongful acts.