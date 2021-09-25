CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoakum, TX

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Yoakum (TX) Weather Channel
Yoakum (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(YOAKUM, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Yoakum. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yoakum:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0c7o4JoD00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Yoakum (TX) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Yoakum

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Yoakum: Thursday, September 30: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, October 1: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, October 2: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, October 3: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yoakum, TX
Yoakum (TX) Weather Channel

Yoakum (TX) Weather Channel

Yoakum, TX
114
Followers
577
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy