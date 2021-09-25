Sun forecast for Richlands — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(RICHLANDS, VA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Richlands:
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
