Old Fort Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

OLD FORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0c7o4GA200

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

