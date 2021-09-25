Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(LIBERTY LAKE, WA) A sunny Saturday is here for Liberty Lake, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Liberty Lake:

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, September 27 Light Rain Likely High 71 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



