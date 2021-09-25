CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magalia, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Magalia

 8 days ago

(MAGALIA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Magalia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Magalia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0c7o494C00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

