Daily Weather Forecast For Fowlerville
FOWLERVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
