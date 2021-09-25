Lamont Weather Forecast
LAMONT, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Areas of smoke then mostly sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
