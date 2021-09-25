CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont, CA

Lamont Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

LAMONT, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0c7o47Ik00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Areas of smoke then mostly sunny during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Lamont

(LAMONT, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lamont. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
