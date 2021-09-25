CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider releases surprising fight card picks

Cover picture for the articleBrian Ortega used to be known as much for his role in beer commercials as he was for his competence in mixed martial arts. The top-ranked featherweight is determined to change that perception for good when he takes on champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 266 on Saturday. Their battle closes the curtain on the main UFC 266 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ortega was once a brash and undefeated prospect who saw his stock fall when he lost a lopsided title bid against former champion Max Holloway in December 2018, but he has maintained that changes to his lifestyle and training habits will make the difference in his second title shot.

Although it may have come two months later than it traditionally has in recent years, UFC's International Fight Week festivities return to Las Vegas on Saturday. As part of a loaded pay-per-view featuring a pair of title bouts atop the marquee, UFC 266 has also drawn buzz ahead of time to T-Mobile Arena for the return of fan-favorite Nick Diaz following a six-year hiatus.
UFC 266 had two title fights, and topping the card was a featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. While they’ve both displayed very well rounded skills, many pegged this contest as a striker vs grappler type of match up due to their perceived advantages. It was fairly one sided for the most part, but the third round was one of the best rounds ever for a title fight. Volkanovski survived very very deep submission attempts, and still willingly engaged and landed hard blows.
UFC is set to return to PPV on Sept. 25 with a trio of big fights topping the marquee. UFC 266 will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the culmination of this year's International Fight Week and see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski put his title on the line against top contender Brian Ortega. The two were coaches on the latest season of "The Ultimate Fighter" and were previously expected to meet in March, but Volkanovski was forced to withdraw from the meeting after contracting COVID-19.
Watch Countdown to UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega

We’ve got ourselves not one but two title fights on Saturday, September 25th. In the main event, men’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title against Brian Ortega, who’s fighting for the belt for the second time in his career after a previous loss to Max Holloway. The co-main event is women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko against Lauren Murphy, at long last getting her first ever UFC title opportunity.
Weigh-In Results | UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with a thrilling pair of world championship bouts. The Ultimate Fighter coaches collide when UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title against No. 2 ranked contender Brian Ortega. The co-main event will see UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko go for her sixth consecutive...
After a delightfully antagonistic stint as The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 29 coaches, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and top contender Brian Ortega will settle the score this Saturday (Sept. 25, 2021) atop UFC 266 from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The evening’s other title fight sees women’s Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko look to continue her dominant reign against Lauren Murphy, while a rematch between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler sets the stage one bout prior.
UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega post-fight press conference live stream

Join us here at BloodyElbow.com around 1:15 AM ET/10:15 PM PT for a live stream of the UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega post-fight press conference, live from Las Vegas, Nevada. You can catch the video above, and since Bloody Elbow has the best comments section of any sports site, you should stick around here and participate below.
UFC
A loaded UFC 266 fight card is set to go down in Las Vegas on Saturday night. In the night's main event, Alexander Volkanovski will defend the UFC featherweight championship against former title contender Brian Ortega. There's one other championship bout set for the card with Valentina Shevchenko putting the women's flyweight title on the line against top contender Lauren Murphy.
While the UFC’s recent Fight Night offerings haven’t been much to write home about lately, the promotion is leaving little room for complaint with their PPV cards. UFC 266 features a couple of title fights, with Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight crown against Brian Ortega and Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight belt against Lauren Murphy. Fans will also be treated to a legendary battle 17 years in the making when Robbie Lawler rematches Nick Diaz. Throw some Blaydes vs. Rozenstruik and Andrade vs. Calvillo action in there, and it should be a treat.
Alexander Volkanovski took his game to another level last night (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021) at UFC 266 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “The Great” defended his UFC featherweight title in a wild main event clash with Brian Ortega. The champion retained his 145-pound title with a hard-earned unanimous decision.
UFC 266 kicks off tonight with an incredibly stacked and exciting fight card and several title belts on the line at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the evening’s main event, Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1-0) puts his crown on the line against No. 2 ranked Brian Ortega (15-1-0, 1 NC), but there are several other fights MMA fans won’t want to miss including the return of Nick Diaz who faces a rematch with Robbie Lawler, Valentina Shevchenko’s title defense and more.
