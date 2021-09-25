UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider releases surprising fight card picks

Brian Ortega used to be known as much for his role in beer commercials as he was for his competence in mixed martial arts. The top-ranked featherweight is determined to change that perception for good when he takes on champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 266 on Saturday. Their battle closes the curtain on the main UFC 266 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ortega was once a brash and undefeated prospect who saw his stock fall when he lost a lopsided title bid against former champion Max Holloway in December 2018, but he has maintained that changes to his lifestyle and training habits will make the difference in his second title shot.