CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morganfield, KY

Morganfield Daily Weather Forecast

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MORGANFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0c7o43lq00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(MORGANFIELD, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Morganfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MORGANFIELD, KY
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield, KY
143
Followers
581
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy