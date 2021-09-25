CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madill, OK

Madill Daily Weather Forecast

Madill (OK) Weather Channel
Madill (OK) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MADILL, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0c7o42t700

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



 

