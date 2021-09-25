Crestline Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
