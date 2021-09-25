CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Crestline (CA) Weather Channel
CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0c7o407f00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

