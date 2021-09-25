Crestline Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



