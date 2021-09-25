CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leechburg, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Leechburg

Leechburg (PA) Weather Channel
Leechburg (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LEECHBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

