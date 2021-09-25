CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indialantic, FL

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Indialantic

 8 days ago

(INDIALANTIC, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Indialantic Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Indialantic:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0c7o3wXj00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 75 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Indialantic (FL) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Indialantic — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(INDIALANTIC, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Indialantic. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
INDIALANTIC, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

