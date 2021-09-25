4-Day Weather Forecast For Camano Island
CAMANO ISLAND, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, September 26
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 27
Light Rain
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0