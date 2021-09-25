CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camano Island, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Camano Island

 8 days ago

CAMANO ISLAND, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0c7o3umH00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, September 26

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Light Rain

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

