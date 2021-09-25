CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Hazel Park

Hazel Park (MI) Weather Channel
Hazel Park (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

HAZEL PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0c7o3ttY00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

