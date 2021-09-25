CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Fulton, OH

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

 8 days ago

(CANAL FULTON, OH) Saturday is set to be rainy in Canal Fulton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canal Fulton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0c7o3r8600

  • Saturday, September 25

    Very light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

