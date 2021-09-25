Daily Weather Forecast For White Pigeon

WHITE PIGEON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



