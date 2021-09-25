Weather Forecast For Axton
AXTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, September 26
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
