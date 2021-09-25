CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braddock, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Braddock

 8 days ago

BRADDOCK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0c7o3iQn00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

