Caldwell, OH

Caldwell Daily Weather Forecast

Caldwell (OH) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CALDWELL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0c7o3hY400

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

