Morton, MS

Morton Daily Weather Forecast

Morton (MS) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MORTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0c7o3d1A00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Morton

(MORTON, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Morton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
