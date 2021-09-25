Austin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AUSTIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0