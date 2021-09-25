CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Somerville

Somerville (AL) Weather Channel
Somerville (AL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SOMERVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

