Plymouth, NC

Plymouth Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

PLYMOUTH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0c7o3aMz00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

