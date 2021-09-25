CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MA

Saturday rain in Lakeville: Ideas to make the most of it

Lakeville (MA) Weather Channel
Lakeville (MA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(LAKEVILLE, MA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lakeville Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lakeville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc7T4_0c7o3YYP00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lakeville, MA
