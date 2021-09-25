CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whittier, NC

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Whittier

Whittier (NC) Weather Channel
Whittier (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(WHITTIER, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whittier. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Whittier:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0c7o3RNK00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Whittier (NC) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Whittier

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Whittier: Sunday, October 3: Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Monday, October 4: Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight;
WHITTIER, NC
Whittier (NC) Weather Channel

Whittier (NC) Weather Channel

Whittier, NC
118
Followers
580
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy