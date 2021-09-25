Daily Weather Forecast For Pollock Pines
POLLOCK PINES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
