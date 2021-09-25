Daily Weather Forecast For Pollock Pines

POLLOCK PINES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



