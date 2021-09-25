Daily Weather Forecast For Quarryville
QUARRYVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0