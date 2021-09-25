CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Lake, IN

Daily Weather Forecast For Cedar Lake

Cedar Lake (IN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CEDAR LAKE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

