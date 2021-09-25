CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booneville, AR

Booneville is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

 8 days ago

(BOONEVILLE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Booneville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Booneville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0c7o3Ig100

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

