Westmoreland, TN

Daily Weather Forecast For Westmoreland

Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel
Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WESTMORELAND, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0c7o3DGO00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

