Rainsville, AL

Saturday sun alert in Rainsville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 8 days ago

(RAINSVILLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rainsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rainsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0c7o3AcD00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

