CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edinburg, VA

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Edinburg

Edinburg (VA) Weather Channel
Edinburg (VA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(EDINBURG, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Edinburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Edinburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0c7o39oj00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Edinburg (VA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Edinburg

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Edinburg: Sunday, October 3: Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, October 4: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, October 5: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, October 6: Rain Showers Likely;
EDINBURG, VA
Edinburg (VA) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Edinburg — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EDINBURG, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Edinburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
EDINBURG, VA
Edinburg (VA) Weather Channel

Edinburg (VA) Weather Channel

Edinburg, VA
150
Followers
581
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy