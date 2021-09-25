Willow Street Daily Weather Forecast
WILLOW STREET, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0