CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willow Street, PA

Willow Street Daily Weather Forecast

Willow Street (PA) Weather Channel
Willow Street (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WILLOW STREET, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0c7o35Hp00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Willow Street (PA) Weather Channel

Willow Street (PA) Weather Channel

Willow Street, PA
83
Followers
575
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy