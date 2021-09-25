CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Independence, OR

Weather Forecast For Independence

Independence (OR) Weather Channel
Independence (OR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0c7o34P600

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Independence (OR) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Independence — 3 ways to make the most of it

(INDEPENDENCE, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Independence. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
INDEPENDENCE, OR
Independence (OR) Weather Channel

Independence (OR) Weather Channel

Independence, OR
188
Followers
584
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy