Weather Forecast For Independence
INDEPENDENCE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 27
Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
