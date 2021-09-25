CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

First Alert Weather: A nice fall weekend

WHEC TV-10
 8 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Our first weekend of fall is actually feeling like fall!. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the first half of the day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-70s. We will see increasing clouds late afternoon and early evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect showers to move in from west to east starting around sunset. They will move out after midnight and the sky will quickly clear. Lows will bottom out around 50 degrees. Cooler air aloft will allow isolated lake effect rain showers east of both lakes Sunday. This means a few showers are possible in the Buffalo area Sunday morning if you're planning on heading to Orchard Park for the Bills game. It will not be a washout. Highs on Sunday will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s.

