Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

 8 days ago

(CANUTILLO, TX.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Canutillo Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canutillo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0c7o2uoU00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

